SSC JHT Answer Key 2023 for Paper I released at ssc.nic.in, download link here

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC JHT Answer Key 2023 for Paper I on October 18, 2023. The Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination,2023 (Paper-I) answer key is available to candidates on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

(Shutterstock)

As per the official notice, Paper-I of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2023 was conducted in the computer based mode on October 16, 2023 at different centres across the country.

The objection window has also been opened along with the release of the answer key. Candidates can raise objections from October 18 to October 20, 2023 20.10.2023 (6:00 PM) on payment of ₹100/- per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 6:00 PM on October 20, 2023 will not be entertained under any circumstances.

SSC JHT Answer Key 2023: How to download

To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Click on SSC JHT Answer Key 2023 for Paper I available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the link given inside.

Click on the link and enter the required details.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

