Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC JHT Answer Key 2023 for Paper I released at ssc.nic.in, download link here

SSC JHT Answer Key 2023 for Paper I released at ssc.nic.in, download link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Oct 18, 2023 08:17 PM IST

SSC JHT Answer Key 2023 for Paper I has been released. The answer key is given here.

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC JHT Answer Key 2023 for Paper I on October 18, 2023. The Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination,2023 (Paper-I) answer key is available to candidates on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

SSC JHT Answer Key 2023 for Paper I released at ssc.nic.in, download link here (Shutterstock)

As per the official notice, Paper-I of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2023 was conducted in the computer based mode on October 16, 2023 at different centres across the country.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The objection window has also been opened along with the release of the answer key. Candidates can raise objections from October 18 to October 20, 2023 20.10.2023 (6:00 PM) on payment of 100/- per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 6:00 PM on October 20, 2023 will not be entertained under any circumstances.

Direct link to download SSC JHT Answer Key 2023

SSC JHT Answer Key 2023: How to download

To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
  • Click on SSC JHT Answer Key 2023 for Paper I available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the link given inside.
  • Click on the link and enter the required details.
  • Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the answer key and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ssc.nic.in
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP