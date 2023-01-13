SSC JHT Exam 2022: Important notice regarding document verification released

Staff Selection Commission has released an important notice regarding document verification of SSC JHT Exam 2022. The official notice is available to candidates on the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

As per the notice, the Commission has decided that the document verification of the shortlisted candidates shall be conducted by indenting Ministries/Departments and not by Regional/Sub-Regional Offices of the Commission.

“All stipulations in the Notice of said Examination wherein it has been specified / implied that the Document Verification shall be conducted by Regional/Sub-Regional Offices of the Commission or that supporting documents / options for various posts would be collected by the Regional /SubRegional Offices at the time of Document Verification or that the candidates would be shortlisted for Document Verification on the basis of their performance in Paper-I and Paper-II, stand cancelled”, read the notice.

Candidates would finally be selected and allocated to various Ministries/Departments on the basis of their performance in Paper-I and Paper-II along with the option for various posts and Ministries /Departments exercised by them. The document verification for the finally selected candidates will be conducted by their respective allocated department/organization.

