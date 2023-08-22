Staff Selection Commission has released SSC JHT Exam 2023 notification on August 22, 2023. The registration process for Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2023 will begin on August 22 and will end on September 12, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

SSC JHT Exam 2023 notification released, application begins today at ssc.nic.in

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This recruitment drive will fill up 307 posts in the organisation. Read below for important dates, vacancy details, selection process and others.

Important dates

Opening date of application: August 22, 2023

Closing date of application: September 12, 2023

Correction window: September 13 to September 14, 2023

Paper I exam: October 2023

Vacancy Details

Junior Hindi Translator: 21 posts

Junior Translation Officer: 13 posts

Junior Translator: 263 posts

Senior Translator: 1 post

Senior Hindi Translator: 9 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹100/-. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-Servicemen eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee. Fee can be paid only through online payment modes, namely BHIM UPI, Net Banking, or by using Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, or RuPay Credit or Debit card.

Selection Process

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The selection process includes written examination- Paper I and Paper II. Paper I will comprise of objective type questions and Paper II will be descriptive type. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-I. There shall be no provision for re-evaluation/ re-checking of the scores. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.