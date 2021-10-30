Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC JHT Final Result 2020 declared on ssc.nic.in, check result here
competitive exams

SSC JHT Final Result 2020 declared on ssc.nic.in, check result here

SSC JHT Final Result 2020 has been declared. Candidates can check the result on the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in. 
SSC JHT Final Result 2020 declared on ssc.nic.in, check result here(ssc.nic.in)
Published on Oct 30, 2021 07:48 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Staff Selection Commission has declared SSC JHT Final Result 2020. The final result of the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2020 can be checked by candidates on the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in. 

The Paper II result for the examination was declared on July 14, 2021 wherein 1070 candidates were shortlisted for document verification. Keeping in view the vacancy position, 182 candidates have qualified for appointment to various posts in different Ministry/ Departments/ Offices. 

Check result here 

As per the official notice, the allocation of posts and departments to the qualified candidates has been made on the basis of merit-cum-‘order of preference’ of ‘Posts/Departments’ exercised by the candidates at the time of Document Verification. The marks of the candidates who have appeared for the examination will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on November 9, 2021. This facility will be available from November 9 to November 30, 2021. 

RELATED STORIES

Any discrepancy with respect to the selection/ non-selection/ allocation of post/ User Department, etc. may be brought to the Notice of the Commission within a period of one month. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ssc jht paper ssc result ssc.nic.in
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

WBPSC Exam Schedule 2021 for various posts released on wbpsc.gov.in

Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed 2021: Slot booking begins, check schedule here 

IGNOU December TEE 2021: Assignment submission date extended till Nov 30

HPSC HCS Judicial branch prelims admit Card 2021 out at hpsc.gov.in, direct link
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP