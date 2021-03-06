SSC MTS 2019 final result declared, check list of selected candidates

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Saturday declared the final results of multi-tasking (Non-technical) staff recruitment exam 2019 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their results by logging in to SSC's official website at ssc.nic.in.

Here is the direct link to check SSC MTS 2019 final results: List 1 | List 2

Allocation of States/UTs to the qualified candidates has been made on the basis of ‘merit-cum-order of preference’. Detailed marks of the selected and non-selected candidates will be uploaded on SSC website on March 10.

SSC had on October 31, 2020 declared the results of paper 2 of multi-tasking staff recruitment exam, which was conducted on November 26, 2019.

A total of 17004 candidates from 18-23 years age group and 3898 candidates from 18-27 years age group had qualified for document verification.