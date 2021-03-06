Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC MTS 2019 final result declared, check list of selected candidates
competitive exams

SSC MTS 2019 final result declared, check list of selected candidates

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Saturday declared the final results of multi-tasking staff recruitment exam 2019 on its official website.
Edited by Nilesh Mathur
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 09:45 PM IST
Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their results by logging in to SSC's official website at ssc.nic.in.(HT File)

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Saturday declared the final results of multi-tasking (Non-technical) staff recruitment exam 2019 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their results by logging in to SSC's official website at ssc.nic.in.

Here is the direct link to check SSC MTS 2019 final results: List 1 | List 2

Allocation of States/UTs to the qualified candidates has been made on the basis of ‘merit-cum-order of preference’. Detailed marks of the selected and non-selected candidates will be uploaded on SSC website on March 10.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

SSC CPO final answer key 2020 released at ssc.nic.in, here's direct link

UPPSC Vetting Officer admit card 2021 released, here's how to download

ICAI CA May exam 2021 schedule for foundation course released, check here

JEE Main 2021: Last minute tips to crack it like a topper

SSC had on October 31, 2020 declared the results of paper 2 of multi-tasking staff recruitment exam, which was conducted on November 26, 2019.

A total of 17004 candidates from 18-23 years age group and 3898 candidates from 18-27 years age group had qualified for document verification.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ssc mts results ssc exam result ssc exams ssc results
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP