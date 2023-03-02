SSC MTS 2022 Exam: Correction window to open today at ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission will open the correction window of SSC MTS 2022 Exam on March 2, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the examination can make changes in the application form through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The correction window will open on March 2 and will close on March 3, 2023. To make changes the application form candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

SSC MTS 2022 Exam: How to make changes

Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Click on SSC MTS 2022 Exam correction window link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Make the changes in the application form and click on submit.

Your changes have been saved.

Once done, download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The computer based examination will be conducted in April 2023. A total of 10880 vacancies will be filled in MTS post and 529 vacancies to be filled in Havaldar in CBIC and CBN. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC.

