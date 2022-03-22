SSC MTS 2022 notification today at ssc.nic.in; Check important dates

SSC MTS 2022 notification: The Staff Selection Commission will release the notification for the Multi-Tasking Staff or SSC MTS 2022 examination today, March 22. Candidates who want to take the test can go to ssc.nic.in to download the exam notification and check important dates and events related to the test.

As per the exam calendar of the commission, the last date to fill application forms for the tier-1 computer-based examination is April 30.

SSC MTS 2022 tier-1 exam is scheduled for June, 2022.

However, candidates should note that the exam calendar is tentative and these dates may change depending on the circumstances.

SSC MTS 202: How to apply

Go to ssc.nic.in.

Click on the option for new user registration and register by providing the required information.

Now, go back to the home page and login with your registration number and password.

Select the examination and fill the application form.

Upload the required documents, pay the SSC MTS 2022 application fee.

Finally, submit the application form and take a printout of the final version.

The commission had earlier this month announced results of SSC MTS (Non-Technical) Paper 1 exam 2020.

SSC MTS 2020 was held in computer-based mode from October 5 to November 2, 2021.

A total of 44,680 candidates passed the exam.