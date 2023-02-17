Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SSC MTS 2022 registration last date extended, schedule revised

Published on Feb 17, 2023 07:11 PM IST

SSC MTS 2023 Registration last date: Candidates can now submit their forms up to February 24 on ssc.nic.in.

Candidates who had appeared in the examination can check their SSC MTS Paper 1 result from SSC’s official website ssc.nic.in after it is declared.(ssc.nic.in)
ByHT Education Desk

SSC MTS 2022 Last Date Extended: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has extended the last date to apply for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2022 or SSC MTS 2023. The application process, which was scheduled to close on February 17, will now continue till February 24.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply on ssc.nic.in.

The commission has also revised the schedule for other exam related activities.

As per revised dates, the last date and time for receiving online application is February 24, 11am and the last date and time for online payment is February 26, 11 pm.

The last date for generating challan is also February 26. The deadline for payment through challan is February 27.

The application form correction window will be available from February 2 to 3, SSC said.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 12,523 posts. Visit the official website for more details.

Check the registration deadline extension notice here.

