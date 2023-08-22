SSC MTS admit cards 2023 released for Central and two other regions, here's direct link to download hall tickets

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC MTS 2023 Admit Card for Tier I examination. Candidates can download the admit card through the regional websites of SSC.

SSC MTS 2023 Admit Card for Tier I exam released, download links here (ssc.nic.in)

The admit card has been released for North Western Region, North Eastern Region and Central region. The Tier I examination for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, And Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) will be conducted from September 1 to September 14, 2023 at various exam centres across the country.

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

SSC MTS 2023 Admit Card: How to download

Visit the official site of SSC regional websites.

Click on SSC MTS 2023 Admit Card for Tier I link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

All the appearing candidates will have to carry SSC MTS 2023 admit card to the exam centre on the day of the exam along with an original valid photo ID proof like an aadhaar card, voter ID, passport, driving licence, etc.

Candidates who will qualify the tier 1 exam will be able to appear for the SSC MTS tier 2 exam. For more related details, candidates can check the official site of SSC.