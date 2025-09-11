SSC MTS Admit Card 2025 Live: Where, how to check MTS & Havaldar hall tickets when released

SSC MTS Admit Card 2025 Live: Staff Selection Commission has not yet released SSC MTS Admit Card 2025. Candidates who will appear for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2025 can download the hall ticket through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. The computer based examination will be held from September 20 to October 24, 2025. The Computer Based Examination will be conducted in Hindi, English and in 13 regional languages viz. (i) Assamese, (ii) Bengali, (iii) Gujarati, (iv) Kannada, (v) Konkani, (vi) Malayalam, (vii) Manipuri (Metei or Meithei), (viii) Marathi, (ix) Odia (Oriya), (x) Punjabi, (xi) Tamil, (xii) Telugu and (xiii) Urdu....Read More

The computer-based test will be held in two sessions—Session I and Session II—on the same day. Both Sessions will be mandatory. The computer-based Examination will consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions.

This recruitment drive will fill up 8021 vacancies out of which 6810 Multi Tasking Staffs and 1211 Havaldars will be filled. Follow the blog for latest updates.