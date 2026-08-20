SSC MTS Exam 2026: PET/PST exam to be held from August 24 to August 31, check notice here

Staff Selection Commission has announced the PET/PST dates for the SSC MTS Exam 2026. Candidates who have appeared and passed the written examination can check the PET/PST dates from the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

SSC building

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The Physical Efficiency Test/ Physical Standard Test will be conducted from August 24 to August 31, 2026. Those candidates who have passed the written examination are eligible to appear for PET/PST.

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The official notice reads, "Candidates may refer to the result published by the Commission on 03.08.2026 for short listing the candidates for PET/ PST for the post of Havaldar MTS (NT) & Havaldar Examination 2025. In this connection, CBIC has informed that PET/PST for the Havaldar post will be conducted at various centres of CBIC across the country from 24.08.2026 to 31.08.2026."

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{{^usCountry}} The admit card for PET/PST will be issued by the respective Regional Office of the Commission before the ibid schedule. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The admit card for PET/PST will be issued by the respective Regional Office of the Commission before the ibid schedule. {{/usCountry}}

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SSC MTS Exam 2026: How to download PST/PET admit card

Once the admit card is out, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of regional SSC.

2. Click on SSC MTS PET/PST admit card link available on the home page.

3. Enter the login details and click on submit.

4. Your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download the page.

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6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination was held from February 4 to 20, 2026. The computer-based exam was held from at various centres across the country. The exam consisted of two sessions- Session 1 and 2. Session 1 had 40 questions of 120 marks on Numerical and Mathematical Ability and Reasoning Ability and Problem Solving. Session 2 had 50 questions of 150 marks on General Awareness and English language and Comprehension. The candidates got 45 minutes to complete Session-I and Session II.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.

Official Notice Here