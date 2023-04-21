SSC MTS, Havaldar admit card 2023 released on regional websites, download hall ticket here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the admit card for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar( CBIC& CBN) examination 2022. Candidates can download the admit card from the regional websites.

SSC MTS, Havaldar admit card 2023 released for various regions, get link (ssc.nic.in)

The SSC MTS (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBI &CBN) examination 2022 examination will be held from May 2 to May 19 and from June 13 to June 20.

Here's the direct link to download admit card for central region

Here's the direct link to download the admit card for MPR region

Here's the direct link to download the admit card for North Western Region Chandigarh

Here's the direct link to download the admit card for Easter Region

Here's the direct link to download the admit card for Karnataka Kerala Region

Here's the direct link to download the admit card for Southern Region

Here's the direct link to download the admit card for North Eastern Region

Here's the direct link to download admit card for the western region

SSC MTS, Havaldar admit card 2022: Know how to download

Visit the SSC regional websites

On the home page, click on the admit card link

Key in your login details

Download the hall ticket and save a copy for future use.