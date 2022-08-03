SSC MTS, Havaldar answer key 2021 out on ssc.nic.in, direct link here

SSC MTS, Havaldar Answer Key 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released answer keys for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examination, 2021. Candidates who wrote these exams can go to ssc.nic.in and download the preliminary or tentative answer keys.

Along with SSC MTS, Havaldar answer keys, the commission has also published candidates' response sheets. They can login using their examination roll number and password to download it.

The Computer Based Examination for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examination, 2021 was conducted by the commission from July 5 to 26, 2022 at different centres all over the country.

The commission will now allow candidates to raise objections, if any, after which final answer keys and results will be published.

“Representation in respect of the Tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from from 02.08.2022 (08:00 PM) to 07.08.2022 (08:00 PM) on payment of Rs.100/-per question/ answer challenged. Representations received after 07.08.2022 (08:00 PM) will not be entertained under any circumstances,” reads the notification.

“The candidates’ may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets alongwith the Tentative Answer Keys by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates from 02.08.2022 (08:00 PM) to 07.08.2022 (08:00 PM),” it further reads.

SSC MTS, Havaldar answer key 2022 direct link.