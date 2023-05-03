Staff Selection Commission has released SSC MTS, Havaldar Exam 2022 mock test link on May 3, 2023. Candidates who will appear for MTS & Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2022 can check the mock link through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

SSC MTS, Havaldar Exam 2022: Mock test link out at ssc.nic.in, direct link here

As per the notice issued by SSC, the mock link has been activated in multiple (13) regional languages in addition to Hindi and English. If any Candidate has chosen a regional language, then he/she will be viewing questions in the chosen regional language in addition to Hindi & English.

In case a candidate has not chosen any regional language, his or her questions will appear only in Hindi & English Languages. To appear for the mock test, candidates can follow the steps given below.

SSC MTS, Havaldar Exam 2022: How to appear for mock test

Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Click on SSC MTS, Havaldar Exam 2022 important notice available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open which carries the link of mock test.

Click on the link and a new page will open.

Enter the required details and the test will begin.

Once done, click on submit and your test is over.

The SSC MTS (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBI &CBN) examination 2022 examination will be held from May 2 to May 19 and from June 13 to June 20, 2023. Candidates can check more related details through the official site of SSC.

