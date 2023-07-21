Staff Selection Commission will close the registration process for SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam 2023 on July 21, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2023 can do it through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam 2023: Last date today to apply at ssc.nic.in, link here (ssc.nic.in)

The last date for making online fee payment is till July 22, 2023. Candidates can generate offline challan till July 23, 2023. The last date for making payment through challan is till July 24, 2023. The window for correction of application form will be activated on July 26 and will close on July 28, 2023. The computer based test will be conducted in September 2023.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1198 vacancies in MTS and 360 vacancies of Havaldar in CBIC and CBN. To apply for the same candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to apply for SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam 2023

SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Register yourself.

Login to the account and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC.

