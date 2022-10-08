SSC MTS & Havaldar tier 1 result 2022 released, check category wise cut-off here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced results of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examination, 2021. Candidates can check the category wise cut off on the official website at www.ssc.nic.in.

A total of 69,160 candidates whom 44,590 are MTS aspirants and 24,570 are Havaldar aspirants qualified for PET/PST and tier 2.

SSC conducted the MST (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2021 from July 5 to July 26.

SSC MTS and Havaldar: Category wise qualified candidates

Category MTS Havaldar EWS 4050 2160 SC 5270 2820 ST 2720 1800 ESM 1990 2118 OH 480 288 HH 390 294 OBC 11210 5532 VH 340 0 Other PwD 330 252 UR 17810 9306 Total 44590 24570

“Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be made available on the website of the Commission on 17.10.2022. This facility will be available from 17.10.2022 to 06.11.2022. Candidates may check their individual marks by using their Registration No. and registered password and click on Result/ Marks tab on the candidate dashboard” reads the official notification.

The final answer key for the MST (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2021 will be uploaded on the commissions website on October 17.

Candidates can check the detailed state wise cutoff below: