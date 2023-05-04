SSC MTS mock test, important notice on language released

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
May 04, 2023 09:02 AM IST

The link for SSC MTS 2022 mock test is given on the notice published on ssc.nic.in.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released mock tests for candidates of Multi-Tasking Non-Technical Staff & Havaldar (CBIC and CBN) examination 2022. Those who will appear for SSC MTS 2023 can take the mock test and check their level of preparation. The mock test will also help candidates understand the process and the pattern of the examination. The link is given on the notice published on ssc.nic.in.

The recruitment exam is scheduled to begin on May 2, 2023. The test will be held in 13 regional languages, in addition to English and Hindi.

The commission said that candidates who have chosen a regional language for the test will see questions in that language in addition to Hindi and English.

For example, SSC said, if a candidate has chosen Telugu as his/her preferred language for the exam, s/he will view questions in Telugu, English and Hindi.

If no regional language has been chosen, questions will appear in English and Hindi languages, it added.

For further details on SSC MTS 2022, candidates can check the commission's website.

