SSC MTS paper 1 2020 result released at ssc.nic.in, direct link here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the results of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Tier 1 (Paper 1) exam 2020. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The SSC MTS Computer Based Examination 2020 was conducted from October 5 to November 2, 2021. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the provisional answer key and candidates response sheets for the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Tier 1 test 2020 in November. The final answer key for the MTS paper-1 will be released on released on March, 14 2022.

According to the notification, 44,680 candidates passed the SSC MTS Paper 1 exam and are now eligible to take the Descriptive Paper (Paper-II).

The schedule for MTS (NT) Examination 2020 Paper-II (Descriptive Paper) will be announced on the Commission's website in due time.

SSC MTS paper 1 result: How to check result

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2020 – Declaration of Result of Computer Based Examination (Paper-I) to call candidates for appearing in Paper-II (Descriptive Paper)’

Key in your credentials and log in

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check your results and make a soft and hard copy for future use.

Check cut-off list below: