SSC MTS paper 1 exam from October 5, admit cards expected soon

PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the admit cards of the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2020 soon. The exam is scheduled to be held from October 5 to October 20 and it would be the first paper of the SSC MTS selection. Candidates who qualify in this exam will be eligible for paper 2.

The SSC MTS admit card will be available on the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in.

Candidates have to download the admit card using their registration details.

The exam was initially scheduled to be held in July. However, it was postponed later due to the devastating second wave of COVID-19. The Commission had postponed many exams in view of the pandemic.

The exam would comprise questions related to general English, general intelligence and reasoning, numerical aptitude and general awareness. The exam would carry a total of 100 marks. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

After the completion of the exam, the Commission will release the answer keys of the paper 1. “Candidates may go through the Answer Keys and submit online representations, if any, within the stipulated time limit on payment of 100/- per question,” candidates have been informed.

