SSC MTS paper 1 result awaited, check result at ssc.nic.in, after its out

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to announce the the results of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Tier 1 (Paper 1) exam 2020. The SSC MTS Computer Based Examination 2020 was conducted from October 10 to November 2, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in, after its declared.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the provisional answer key and candidates response sheets for the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Tier 1 test 2020 in November.

SSC MTS paper 1 result: Know how to check after its declared

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the Result tab

Key in your credentials and log in

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check your results and make a soft and hard copy for future use.