SSC Phase 9 Selection Posts: Application form link activated on ssc.nic.in

SSC Phase 9 Selection Posts application form link has been activated. Candidates can check the form on the official website of SSC on ssc.nic.in. 
Published on Jul 05, 2022 06:11 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Staff Selection Commission has activated SSC Phase 9 Selection Posts application form link on July 5, 2022. The application form link is available on the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the link has been activated after candidates who appeared for selection posts examination for graduate and above level posts have to submit the printout of the online application form along with the requisite documents, duly self attested, up to July 22, 2022 to the respective Regional office.

The link is available on the official site and the shortlisted candidates may avail the facility by login with their Registration ID and Registered Password. To do so, candidates can check these simple steps given below.

SSC Phase 9 Selection Posts: How to download application form

  • Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your application will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the application form and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The computer based examination for selection posts was conducted from February 2 to February 10, 2022 and from March 14 to March 16, 2022 at various exam centres across the country. The result for the same was announced on July 1, 2022.

