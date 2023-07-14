Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SSC Phase XI 2023 Selection Posts answer key out on ssc.nic.in, direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 14, 2023 08:36 AM IST

SSC Selection Post Phase XI 2023 answer key released. Download it from ssc.nic.in or use the link below.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published tentative answer keys of the “Phase-XI/2023/Selection Posts and Selection Posts/Ladakh/2023” examination which can be downloaded from its official website, ssc.nic.in.

The exam for various categories of posts of 3 levels: Matriculation, Higher Secondary (10+2) and Graduation & above was held from June 27 to June 30, 2023 in Computer Based Mode.

Along with Phase XI Selection Post answer keys, SSC has also published candidates' response sheets which can be downloaded after logging in with registration ID and password.

Here's the direct link.

Representations or challenges to these tentative answer keys, if any, can be submitted till 6 pm on July 16, 2023, the commission said. in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any,

“Representations received after 6.00 PM on 16.07.2023 will not be entertained under any circumstances,” SSC said in the notification.

“The candidates may take a print-out of their respective Response Sheets as the same will not be available after the above specified time limit,” it added.

