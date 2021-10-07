Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC Results 2021: JHT, Constable, CHSL, CGL and JE result dates released
competitive exams

SSC Results 2021: JHT, Constable, CHSL, CGL and JE result dates released

Published on Oct 07, 2021 08:57 AM IST
SSC Results 2021: JHT, Constable, CHSL, CGL and JE result dates released(ssc.nic.in)
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC Results 2021 dates for various exams conducted by the Commission. The result date has been released for JHT, Constable, CHSL, CGL, and JE exams. Candidates who have appeared in the exams mentioned above can check the official schedule of result declaration on the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in. 

As per the official schedule, Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination 2020 (Final Result), Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination-2020 (Final Result) will be declared on October 31, 2021. 

Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020 (Tier-I) result and Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2019 (Paper-II) result will be declared on November 30, 2021. 

Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2020 (Tier-I) result will be declared on December 11, 2021, Junior Engineer Final result and SI in Delhi Police final result will be declared on January 31, 2022. Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2019 (Final Result) will be declared on February 15, 2022. Candidates can check all the results on the official site of SSC. For more related details, visit the official website of SSC. 

ssc result dates ssc results ssc.nic.in
