SSC Selection Posts Phase IX 2021: Registration for 3261 posts begins

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC Selection Posts Phase IX 2021 notification. The registration process has also started from September 24 onwards. Candidates who want to apply for various selection posts can apply for the recruitment drive through the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 3261 posts. Candidates should apply only once for one category of post. Read below for important dates, eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of application September 24, 2021 Closing date of application October 25, 2021 Last date for making online fee payment October 28, 2021 Last date for generation of offline challan October 28, 2021 Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank) November 1, 2021 Dates of Computer Based Examination January/ February 2022

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for this recruitment drive can check the complete educational qualification and age limit details on the official Detailed Notification given here.

Selection Process

There will be three separate Computer Based Examinations consisting of Objective Type Multiple Choice questions, for the posts with minimum Educational Qualification of Matriculation, Higher Secondary, and Graduation & above levels.

Detailed Notification Here

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹100/-. Fee can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards or in SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.