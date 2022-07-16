SSC SI in Delhi Police Final Result 2022 declared, check result here

Staff Selection Commission has declared SSC SI in Delhi Police Final Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2020 can check the result through the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

A total of 3060 candidates were shortlisted to appear for the document verification of the posts and after completion of all stages of recruitment, candidates have been finally selected and allocated to the posts mentioned in the official notice.

SSC SI in Delhi Police Final Result 2022: How to check

To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

Click on result section and then click on CAPF link.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.

Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The detailed marks of the selected and non-selected candidates shall be made available on the website of the Commission from July 22 to August 12, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC.

