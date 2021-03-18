Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC SI in Delhi Police Paper 2 exam postponed, check fresh date here
SSC SI in Delhi Police Paper 2 exam postponed, check fresh date here

SSC SI in Delhi Police Paper 2 exam: Candidates can check the SSC revised examination schedule online at ssc.nic.in.
SSC SI in Delhi Police Paper 2 exam: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday postponed SSC Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs, and Assistant Sub Inspectors in CISF 2019 examinations. A notice regarding this has been uploaded on the commission's official website.

"On 07.10.2020, the Commission had published tentative Calendar of Examinations to be held during the period from 01.10.2020 to 31.08.2021. However, in view of the Assembly Elections in some States/ UT during March-April, 2021," reads the official notice.

Candidates can check the SSC revised examination schedule online at ssc.nic.in.

According to the revised schedule, the commission will hold the SSC Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs, and Assistant Sub Inspectors in CISF Examination Paper-II 2019 on May 8, 2021.

Earlier, the SSC SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs, and Assistant Sub Inspectors in CISF Examination Paper-II 2019 was scheduled to be conducted on March 26, 2021.

SSC revised examination schedule:

