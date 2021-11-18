SSC SI in Delhi Police Paper II answer key : Link to download & raise objections

SSC SI in Delhi Police & CAPF Paper II answer key: Staff Selection Commission has released Answer Key for SSC SI in Delhi Police and CAPF Paper II exam along with candidates response. Candidates who have appeared for the SSC SI in Delhi Police Paper II examination can download the answer key through the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

The Computer Based Examination (Paper-II) exam of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs 2020 was held on November 8, 2021 at various centres across the country.

Direct link for SSC Delhi Police SI answer keys and raising objections

Candidates can raise objections online against the tentative answer Key(s) till 6pm on November 21 by paying a fees of ₹100 per Question/ Answer challenged. Representations received after stipulated time will not be entertained.

SSC SI in Delhi Police 2020 exam Answer Key: How to download and raise objections

Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

Click on SSC SI in Delhi Police 2020 paper II exam Answer Key link available on the home page

Read the notice and click on the link at the bottom of the notice

Login with your credentials on the new page that opens

Check answer key and raise objections from the same module.