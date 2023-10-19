Staff Selection Commission has started the registration process for SSC SSA/UDC Exam. Candidates who want to apply for Senior Secretariat Assistant/Upper Division Clerk Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2020, 2021 & 2022 can do it through the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

SSC SSA/UDC Exam: Registration for 272 posts begins at ssc.nic.in, details here(ssc.nic.in)

The last date to apply is till October 7, 2023. The computer based exam will be conducted in February-March 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 91 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Recruitment year 2020: 38 posts

Recruitment year 2021: 153 posts

Recruitment year 2022: 81 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of written examination. The candidate must note that the Examination shall be conducted by the Staff Selection Commission in Delhi only.

Where to send applications

After completion of online application form, the printed copy of the same accompanied with necessary documents should be duly forwarded by their respective Service/Cadre Controlling Authority to “The Regional Director, Staff Selection Commission (Northern Region), Block No.12, C.G.O. Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi-110003” so as to reach by November 22, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.

