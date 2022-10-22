Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SSC Steno Grade C & D Result 2020: Final marks released at ssc.nic.in

competitive exams
Published on Oct 22, 2022 11:16 AM IST

SSC Steno Grade C & D Result 2020 final marks released at ssc.nic.in. Candidates can check the marks through the direct link given below.

SSC Steno Grade C & D Result 2020: Final marks released at ssc.nic.in(ssc.nic.in)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Staff Selection Commission has released the final marks of SSC Steno Grade C & D Result 2020. Candidates who have appeared for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination, 2020 can check the final marks on the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The final result was declared on October 17, 2022. The final marks have been uploaded on the official website on October 21, 2022.

As per the notice, candidates may check their individual’s marks by using his/her Registration No. and Registered Password and clicking on Result/Marks link on the candidate dashboard. This facility will be available for a period from October 21 to November 16, 2022.

Direct link to check SSC Steno Grade C & D Result 2020 final marks 

SSC Steno Grade C & D Result 2020: How to check final marks

To check the marks, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
  • Click on login link and fill in the details.
  • Press SSC Steno Grade C & D Result 2020 link and your final marks will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the final marks and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

ssc result exam result.
