SSC Stenographer answer key out at ssc.nic.in, get link and know how to download
SSC Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D answer key released at ssc.nic.in.
Staff Selection Commission SSC has released the final answer key for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination 2022. The SSC released the result for (Paper-I) of the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2022 on January 9, 2023. Candidates can check the result on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
“The candidates may take a print out of their Final Answer Key(s) along with respective Question Paper(s) by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates from 27.01.2023 (05:00 PM) to 10.02.2023 (05:00 PM)”, reads the official notification.
Here's the direct link to download the answer key
SSC Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’: Know how to download answer key
Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the “Uploading of Final Answer Key(s) alongwith Question Paper(s) of Computer Based Examination (Paper-I) of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination 2022”
A pdf will be displayed on teh screen
Next, click on the answer key link given in the pdf
Key in your login credentials and log in
Check and take the printout for future reference.