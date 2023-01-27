SSC Stenographer answer key out at ssc.nic.in, get link and know how to download

Staff Selection Commission SSC has released the final answer key for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination 2022. The SSC released the result for (Paper-I) of the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2022 on January 9, 2023. Candidates can check the result on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

“The candidates may take a print out of their Final Answer Key(s) along with respective Question Paper(s) by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates from 27.01.2023 (05:00 PM) to 10.02.2023 (05:00 PM)”, reads the official notification.

Here's the direct link to download the answer key

SSC Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’: Know how to download answer key

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “Uploading of Final Answer Key(s) alongwith Question Paper(s) of Computer Based Examination (Paper-I) of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination 2022”

A pdf will be displayed on teh screen

Next, click on the answer key link given in the pdf

Key in your login credentials and log in

Check and take the printout for future reference.