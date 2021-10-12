SSC Stenographer exam 2019: Skill test on October 21, 22; read guidelines

The staff selection commission (SSC) will conduct the skill test for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2019 on October 21, 22. To help students prepare for the exam, the Commission will upload a demo link for Stenography Test on its website in the candidates’ corner.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The Commission will provide the Computer and Keyboard and Shorthand Notebook for the test, no candidates will be allowed to bring his own key board,” the SSC has informed candidates.

For English transcription, candidates are advised to choose English (US) as their keyboard layout option. For Hindi transcription, candidates are advised to choose Hindi Inscript / Hindi Krutidev/ Hindi Remington CBI / Hindi Remington GAIL.

“Compensatory Time to eligible candidates will only be permissible during Transcription (Typing), there will not be any compensatory Time during the Shorthand Dictation,” the Commission has said.

The print out of the typed text will not be taken after the stenography skill test (transcription).