SSC Stenographer final answer key 2021 released at ssc.nic.in

SSC Stenographer final answer key 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment exam can check the SSC Stenographer final answer key online at ssc.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 08:26 AM IST
SSC Stenographer final answer key 2021.(HT file)

SSC Stenographer final answer key 2021: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday released the final answer key along with the question paper of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ examination on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment exam can check the SSC Stenographer final answer key online at ssc.nic.in.

The commission had declared the result of the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination 2019 on March 19, 2021. "The candidates may take a print out of their Final Answer Keys alongwith respective Question Papers by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates from 26.03.2021 to 25.04.2021," reads the official notice.

Direct link to check SSC Stenographer final answer key 2021.

How to check SSC Stenographer final answer key 2021:

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination 2019: Uploading of Final Answer Keys alongwith Question Papers"

A new page in a pdf format will appear on the display screen

Click on the link to check SSC Stenographer final answer key 2021

Key in your credentials and login

The SSC Stenographer final answer key 2021 will be displayed on the screen

