SSC stenographer grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ answer key out, raise objections by Nov 28

SSC stenographer grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ answer key: Candidates can check the SSC steno exam answer key on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. 
SSC stenographer grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ answer key: The Staff Selection Commission has released the tentative answer key of SSC stenographer grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ examination 2020 along with its candidates’ response sheets.(ssc.nic.in)
Published on Nov 25, 2021 09:27 PM IST
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday released the tentative answer key of SSC stenographer grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ examination 2020 along with its candidates’ response sheets. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the answer key on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The SSC stenographer grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ computer based examination 2020 was held on November, 11, 12 and 15, 2021 at different centres all over the country.

Candidates can check the answer key and raise objections until 6pm on November 25, 2021 on payment of 100 per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 6pm on November 28, 2021 will not be entertained.

SSC stenographer grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ answer key: Direct link to check and raise objections: https://ssc.nic.in/ChallengeSystem/ChallengeHomescreen

SSC stenographer grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ answer key: How to check and raise objections:

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Under ‘Latest News’ section, click on the link that reads, “ Uploading of Tentative Answer Key(s) of Computer Based Examination of Stenographer Grade 'C' and 'D' Examination 2020.”

Click on link for candidates’ response sheet, tentative answer keys.

Click on ‘Submit’ option.

Click on ‘Click here’ option.

Login using their the User ID and Password which were used during the exam.

The answer key will be displayed on the screen.

