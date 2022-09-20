SSC Stenographer Grade C LDCE exam date announced at ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the SSC Grade C 2017 Stenographer Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE) Date.

Candidates can now check the official notice for the exam dates at the official website ssc.nic.in.

According to the schedule released, the SSC Stenographer Grade C 2017 Exam date is October 21, 2022. The examination will be computer based objective type.

A skill test for stenography will also be conducted. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of marks scored in computer based examination.

“The above schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of the Covid-19 pandemic” reads the official notice.

The stenographer Grade-C recruitment is for the Group Non-Gazetted posts.

Minimum qualifying marks in Computer Based Examination are 30% for UR category candidates, 25% for OBC/ EWS category candidates and 20% for all other categories (SC, ST, PwD, ESM, etc).

Check the official notice here. Click here.

