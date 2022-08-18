SSC tentative answer key 2022 released for Phase X selection post exam

Staff selection commission (SSC) has released the tentative answer keys for the Phase-X selection posts examination and selection posts Ladakh examination 2022. Interested candidates can now access the tentative answer keys at the official website ssc.nic.in.

The Phase X Selection Posts Examination and Selection Posts Ladakh Examination 2022 for various categories of posts of three levels of EQ- Matriculation level, Higher Secondary (10+2) level and Graduation and above level were held from August 1, 2022 to August 5, 2022 in Computer Based Mode (CBT).

The candidates Response Sheets along with the tentative Answer Keys have been published on the website.

The candidates can login in the link provided on the website by using their Registration Login ID and Password.

Objections and challenges, if any, can be submitted online from August 17, 2022 to August 23, 2022 upto 6 pm with a prescribed fee of Rs.100/- per question/answer challenged.

Click here for the direct link to the tentative answer key.

