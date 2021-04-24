SSC to release scores of not recommended candidates for other employers

Under the government’s new scheme, the Staff Selection Commission, SSC has decided to release scores of candidates publically for other employers. The Commission will make the scores secured by candidates in recruitment examination available through portals to other employers to enable them to identify good employable candidates.

SSC has decided to disclose the complete details of candidates including Name of the candidate, Father/Husband’s Name, Date of Birth, Category, Gender of the candidate, Educational Qualifications, Total Marks obtained in the qualifying examination, Ranking by which the merit is decided, Complete address and E-mail address in respect of the candidates who appeared in the final stage of Examination but not recommended, as per the official notice.

The Commission has also decided to provide an option for opting out of disclosing the above details publicly to the candidates at the time of filling up his/her application form. The information of such non-recommended candidates, who subscribe to the Disclosure Scheme, shall be hosted on the Commission’s Website after the declaration of the final result.

The information will be valid for one year from the date of disclosure. This Disclosure Scheme shall take effect from the result declared by the Commission in Nov-2020 onwards. However, the selection posts examination will not be covered by this disclosure scheme.

Under the government’s new scheme, the Staff Selection Commission, SSC has decided to release scores of candidates publically for other employers. The Commission will make the scores secured by candidates in recruitment examination available through portals to other employers to enable them to identify good employable candidates. SSC has decided to disclose the complete details of candidates including Name of the candidate, Father/Husband’s Name, Date of Birth, Category, Gender of the candidate, Educational Qualifications, Total Marks obtained in the qualifying examination, Ranking by which the merit is decided, Complete address and E-mail address in respect of the candidates who appeared in the final stage of Examination but not recommended, as per the official notice. The Commission has also decided to provide an option for opting out of disclosing the above details publicly to the candidates at the time of filling up his/her application form. The information of such non-recommended candidates, who subscribe to the Disclosure Scheme, shall be hosted on the Commission’s Website after the declaration of the final result. The information will be valid for one year from the date of disclosure. This Disclosure Scheme shall take effect from the result declared by the Commission in Nov-2020 onwards. However, the selection posts examination will not be covered by this disclosure scheme.