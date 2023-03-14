State Education system responsible for students; Bihar Governor

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Tuesday said that the education system in the state was responsible for large-scale migration of students to other parts of the country in search of better avenues.

He was speaking at the Senate meeting of the Jai Prakash University (Chapra). The Governor, in his capacity has Chancellor, has revived the old tradition of chairing the Senate meeting to get a first hand of the ground realities.

Arlekar said that the Senate meeting should not be reduced to a mere budget passing exercise, rather it should be an opportunity to brainstorm on the education system in the universities and how the students could get maximum benefits.

“Strong measures are needed to remove academic anarchy and corruption on the campuses and ensure qualitative change in higher education. Mere paper work will not bring about improvement. It requires stern measures and they will be taken to stem the rot, though some people may get disappointed with this,” he added.

Apparently aware of the challenges the universities have been facing in the state, which is hampering the students, the Governor said improvement in the education scenario in the state would require collective effort. “Education is the mirror of the society and we all have to strive to make it better. Students come to universities with a lot of hope and the Senate members have the responsibility to ensure that the students remain at the focus,” he added.

On February 18, the Governor will also chair the Senate meeting of Purnea University. Governor’s own initiative has evoked positive response from the academicians.

Former Patna University head, department of economics, NK Choudhary said that it was a welcome move, as the message has reached loud and clear with the first positive intent of the Governor. “Higher education needs some tough measures and the Governor has shown that he will not hesitate to take them,” he added .

