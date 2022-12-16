Symbiosis admissions 2023: Apply for SLAT and SITEEE 2023 till April 12

Symbiosis International University (SIU) admission 2023: The registration process for SLAT and SITEEE 2023 is underway. Interested candidates can apply online at www.set-test.org. The deadline for the submission of the application form for SLAT and SITEEE 2023 is April 12, 2023

The SITEEE Test 1 will be held from 2 pm to 3 pm, and the SLAT Test 1 will be held from 9 am to 10 am on Saturday, May 6, 2023. The SITEEE Test 2 will take place from 2 pm to 3 pm and the SLAT Test 2 will take place from 9 am to 10 am on Sunday, May 14, 2023.

The Symbiosis Entrance TEST 2023 result will be announced on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

“A candidate can appear for SET/SLAT/SITEEE on both dates (May 06 and May 14, 2023). If a candidate appears for more than one test, the higher score will be considered for the final percentile calculation”, reads the official notification.

Symbiosis admissions 2023: How to apply for SLAT and SITEEE 2023

Visit the official website at www.set-test.org

On the homepage, click on the tab that reads, Register for SLAT and SITEEE 2023.

Fill the registration form part I Enter the OTP & validate mobile no. Verify your email id

Register for Institute Programmes

Register and make payment for the Institute Programmes

Send Payment Details to the Help Desk

Candidates can check the detailed notification here