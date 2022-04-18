TANCET 2022 registration date extended till April 21, check details here

Anna University has extended the application date for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test, TANCET 2022. The deadline to apply for TANCET has been extended until April 21, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) can do so online at tancet.annauniv.edu, TANCET's official website.

Earlier, the last date to submit the application form was April 18. The tentative date for the release of date sheet is May 2.

TANCET 2022: How to apply

Visit the official site of TANCET on tancet.annauniv.edu.

On the homepage, click on TANCET 2022 registration link

Fill the registration form and submit

Pay the application fee

Submit the application form

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

For further information, please contact Anna University's Centre for Entrance Examination at 044-22358314 / 044-22358289 at 600025. (10.00 AM to 6.00 PM)