TANCET 2023 registration ends tomorrow on tancet.annauniv.edu, direct link here

TANCET 2023 Registration: Anna University will close the application process for Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2023) tomorrow, February 22, 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their forms on tancet.annauniv.edu.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

TANCET hall ticket will be released tentatively on March 11.

The entrance test for MCA aspirants will be conducted on March 25 from 10 am to 12 pm. TANCET MBA exam is scheduled for March 25 from 2.30 PM To 04.30 PM.

Anna University has also published schedule for the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission or CEETA - PG examination 2023. It will be conducted on Sunday, March 26 from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm.

TANCET application fee is ₹1,000. For SC/SCA/ST candidates, the application fee is ₹500.

Steps to apply for TANCET 2023

Go to the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu.

First register and generate your login credentials.

Now, fill the application form.

Fill in personal details, educational qualification.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Upload photo and signature.

Pay the application fee.

Submit and save the confirmation page.

Apply for TANCET 2023.