Anna University, Chennai will publish scorecards of the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2023 today, April 20. Results of the entrance test was announced on April 14 and detailed scorecards will be issued today. Candidates can download it from the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu.

TANCET 2023 scorecards today on tancet.annauniv.edu(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Final answer key of TANCET was announced on April 11. The entrance test took place on March 25 and 26.

Along with TANCET, scorecards of CEETA PG 2023 will also be issued. To download it, follow the steps given below.

How to download TANCET 2023 scorecards

Go to tancet.annauniv.edu. Open the link to download TANCET and/or CEETA PG scorecards. Enter the asked details and login. View and download your scorecard.

This year, a total of 9,279 took the TANCET MCA exam and 22,774 candidates appeared for the TANCET MBA exam. In CEETA PG, 4,350 candidates had appeared.

