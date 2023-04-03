TANCET answer key 2023 out on tancet.annauniv.edu, direct link

Anna University has published answer key otf the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2023) held on March 25 and 26. Candidates who appeared in the Management courses entrance examination can check these answer keys by logging in to the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu. To do this, they have to use their email address and password. The direct link is given below.

TANCET 2023 and CEETA-PG exams were held for 39,249 candidates at 40 examination centres in Tamil Nadu.

A total of 24,468 candidates registered for the TANCET-MCA exam and of them, 1,715 were absent. As many as 9,820 candidates registered for the TANCET-MBA entrance test but 541 were absent.

CEETA-PG ME/MTech/MArch/MPlan entrance test conducted on March 26 for 4,961 registered candidates.

Anna University conducts TANCET every year for admission to M.B.A & M.C.A and CEETA for admission to M.E./ M.Tech./ M.Arch./ M.Plan. degree programmes at participating institutions of the state.

