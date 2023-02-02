TBJEE 2023 registration begins at tbjee.nic.in, know how to apply

Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has begun the registration process for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE)-2023. The TBJEE 2023 registration process will end on February 12, 2023. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at tbjee.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE)-2023 will be conducted on April 25, 2023.

TBJEE 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹ ₹550 for general male candidates. For SC/ST male candidates the application fee is ₹450. All Female and BPL (male & female) candidates have to pay ₹350 as an application fee.

Direct link to apply

TBJEE 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at tbjee.nic.in

On the homepage, click on “Apply Online for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination 2023”

Register and proceed with the application

Upload all the required documents

Submit the application

Pay the fee and take the print for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON