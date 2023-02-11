TBJEE 2023: Registration process to end tomorrow at tbjee.nic.in
TBJEE registration process for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE)-2023 will end tomorrow.
Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) will end the registration process for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE)-2023. Candidates who have not applied for TBJEE 2023 can apply online through the official website at tbjee.nic.in.
TJEE-2023, the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination, will take place on April 25, 2023, in three shifts. The examination will be conducted at Dharmanagar, Kailasahar, Ambassa, Udaipur, Santirbazar and Agartala.
The application fee for general male applicants for the TBJEE 2023 is 550. The application fee is 450 for SC/ST male candidates. All Female and BPL (male & female) candidates have to pay Rs350 as an application fee.
Here's the direct link to apply
TBJEE 2023: Know how to apply
Visit the official website at tbjee.nic.in
On the homepage, click on “Apply Online for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination 2023”
Register and proceed with the application
Upload all the required documents
Submit the application
Pay the fee and take the print for future reference.