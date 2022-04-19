Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
TBSE class 12th term II date sheet revised, check date sheet at tbse.tripura.gov

TBSE, has revised the date sheet for the Tripura Board of Secondary Education's term 2, Class 12 examinations.
TBSE class 12th term II date sheet revised, check date sheet at tbse.tripura.gov
Published on Apr 19, 2022 05:40 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education, or TBSE, has revised the date sheet for the Tripura Board of Secondary Education's term 2, Class 12 examinations 2022. The TBSE term 2, Class 12 examinations will begin on May 2, 2022, according to the new timetable. Candidates who will took the examination can check the detailed notification on the official website of TBSE at tbse.tripura.gov.in.

Term 2 TBSE HS (Class 12) examinants begin with the English paper on Monday, May 2. The exam will begin at 12 p.m. and end at 1.45 p.m. The TBSE class 12 examinations will conclude on June 1, 2022, with the Computer Science Paper. In addition, the TBSE has released schedules for Higher Secondary Madrasa Fazil Arts and Higher Secondary Madrasa Fazil Theology.

Nearly 28,000 students are expected to take the Class 12 exams, while 43,180 students have registered to take the Class 10 exams.

Last year, the Class 12 and 10 Term I exams were held on December 15 and 16, respectively.

TBSE Term II date sheet

Exam DateSubject
May 2English
May 5Bengali, Hindi, Kokborok, Mizo
May 7Chemistry, Political Science, Sociology
May 10Business Studies, Education, Physics
May 12Accountancy, Biology, History
May 17Mathematics, Philosophy
May 19Economics
May 21Psychology
May 23Geography
May 25Sanskrit, Statistics, Arabic
May 27Music
June 1Computer Science
Candidates can check the detailed revised date sheet on the official website of TBSE at tbse.tripura.gov.in.

  

