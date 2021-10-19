Telangana: TSLPRB Assistant Public Prosecutor exam admit card released

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the admit card for the assistant public prosecutor exam scheduled to be held on October 24. The TSLPRB admit card is available on the official website of the board, tslprb.in.

TSLPRB admit card: Know how to download

Go to the official website tslprb.in

Click on the admit card link

Enter the details asked

Submit the details

Download the admit card

“The examination is scheduled to be held for both Papers i.e., Paper-I Objective type from 10 am to 1 pm (3 hours duration) and Paper-II Descriptive type from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm (3 hours duration) on 24th October 2021 (Sunday),” the board has said.

Candidates can download the admit card till October 23. “Candidates whose Hall Tickets could not be downloaded may send e-mail to support@tslprb.in or contact us on 93937 11110 or 93910 05006 between 10.30 a m and 5.30 p m,” TSLPRB has informed candidates.

After downloading the hall ticket, candidates have to fix passport photograph on it. “Once the printout is taken, Candidates have to affix (with gum / adhesive - do not use staples pins) their passport photograph (whose digital copy was earlier uploaded along with their Online Application) at the designated place provided in the left-bottom area of the first page of the Hall Ticket, without fail. Hall Ticket without the passport photograph affixed as desired above will not be accepted on the day of Examination and admission to examination shall be denied to such Candidates who come to the Examination Centres without proper Hall Tickets,” candidates have been informed.

