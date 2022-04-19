Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Telangana varsities to set up coaching classes for competitive exams

A total of 6 Telangana varsities will set up coaching classes for competitive examinations. The launch of the coaching classes will be done on April 20, 2022.
Published on Apr 19, 2022 10:49 AM IST
ByPapri Chanda, New Delhi

Telangana varsities have decided to set up coaching classes for competitive examinations in the state. These coaching classes will prepare and equip the students to excel in various competitive examinations. 

The competitive exams coaching classes will be set up by six conventional universities who have taken the initiative for this. The decision to set up the coaching classes was taken after the state government announced recruitment of various posts in the state of Telangana. 

Telangana Education Minister, P. Sabitha Indra Reddy, Sandeep Kumar Sultania , Secretary to Education of Telangana, Prof. R. Limbadri, Chairman and Prof. V.Venkata Ramana, Vice-Chairman, TSCHE will launch the competitive examination coaching classes in virtual mode on April 20, 2022 at 3 pm. The event will be conducted in the Conference Hall of Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad, &lt;strong&gt;as per the official notice&lt;/strong&gt;

The Telangana State Finance Ministry had announced recruitment of 3334 posts across various departments in the state. The posts will be filled in the fire service, excise, prohibition and forestry departments in the state government. 

