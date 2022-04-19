Telangana varsities to set up coaching classes for competitive exams

Telangana varsities have decided to set up coaching classes for competitive examinations in the state. These coaching classes will prepare and equip the students to excel in various competitive examinations.

The competitive exams coaching classes will be set up by six conventional universities who have taken the initiative for this. The decision to set up the coaching classes was taken after the state government announced recruitment of various posts in the state of Telangana.

Telangana Education Minister, P. Sabitha Indra Reddy, Sandeep Kumar Sultania , Secretary to Education of Telangana, Prof. R. Limbadri, Chairman and Prof. V.Venkata Ramana, Vice-Chairman, TSCHE will launch the competitive examination coaching classes in virtual mode on April 20, 2022 at 3 pm. The event will be conducted in the Conference Hall of Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad, <strong>as per the official notice</strong>.

The Telangana State Finance Ministry had announced recruitment of 3334 posts across various departments in the state. The posts will be filled in the fire service, excise, prohibition and forestry departments in the state government.

