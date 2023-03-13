Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TISS NET 2023 final answer key releasing soon at admissions.tiss.edu

TISS NET 2023 final answer key releasing soon at admissions.tiss.edu

competitive exams
Published on Mar 13, 2023 04:05 PM IST

ISS National Entrance Test (TISSNET) 2023 final answer key releasing soon on the official website.

TISS NET 2023 final answer key releasing soon at admissions.tiss.edu
ByHT Education Desk

The Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) will soon release the final answer keys for TISS National Entrance Test (TISSNET). The final answer keys will be available on the official website at admissions.tiss.edu.

The TISS NET provisional answer key was released on March 3, and candidates had until March 8, 2023, to submit their objections. From 2 PM to 3:40 PM on February 25, 2023, the TISS NET exam was held. TISS-NET results announcement date has not been released yet.

TISS NET 2023: Know how to check the answer key

Visit the official site of TISS at tiss.edu.

On the homepage, click on the TISS NET 2023 answer key link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

