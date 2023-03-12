Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
TISS NET 2023 final answer key releasing tomorrow at admissions.tiss.edu

Published on Mar 12, 2023 07:51 PM IST

TISS National Entrance Test (TISSNET) 2023 final answer key releasing tomorrow, March 13.

TISS NET 2023 final answer key releasing tomorrow at admissions.tiss.edu(Shutterstock)
ByHT Education Desk

The Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) will release the TISS National Entrance Test (TISSNET) 2023 final answer key tomorrow, March 13. Candidates who took the examination can check the final answer key from the official website at admissions.tiss.edu.

The TISS NET provisional answer key was released on March 3 and candidates were able to submit the objections is till March 8, 2023. The TISS NET examination was conducted on February 25, 2023, from 2 pm to 3.40 pm

TISS NET 2023: Know how to check answer key

Visit the official site of TISS at tiss.edu.

Click on TISS NET 2023 Answer Key link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

