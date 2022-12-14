Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TISS NET 2023 registration begins, apply now for PG admission test

TISS NET 2023 registration begins, apply now for PG admission test

competitive exams
Published on Dec 14, 2022 03:20 PM IST

TISS NET 2023: Candidates who want to take admission to postgraduate courses offered by the institute can submit forms on admissions.tiss.edu.

TISS NET 2023 registration begins, apply now for PG admission test (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Education Desk

TISS NET 2023: Tata Institute of Social Sciences has started the application process for its National Entrance Test (TISS NET 2023). Candidates who want to take admission to postgraduate courses offered by the institute can submit forms on admissions.tiss.edu. The last date to apply is January 15, 2023.

The entrance exam will be held between January 28 and February 28 at test centres across the country. It will have 100 objective type multiple choice questions.

To appear in TISS NET, candidates must have successfully completed Bachelor's or Master's level of education with degree. The duration of the course should be aeast three or four years, or its equivalent (under the 10+2+3 or 10+2+4 or 10+2+2+1 year bridge course pattern of study, or any other pattern satisfying the mandatory requirements of 15 years of formal education) from an UGC recognised university of India.

These eligibility criteria are for Indian nationals only.

The application fee is 1,000 for each study programme.

A candidate can apply for multiple programmes for which they will have to pay in one application form.

For application link and more details, click here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
tiss
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP